The Noon Number: Welcome to DC

.60 - Combined points-per-game rate for all of the first-year Caps so far this season, with Dylan Strome, Erik Gustafsson, Sonny Milano and Nicolas Aube-Kubel all contributing since arriving in DC. The quartet has combined for 65 points in their 108 games played as Capitals.

Strome leads the pack with 26 points in 37 games, followed by Gustafsson (19 in 36), Milano (16 in 24), and Aube-Kubel (4 in 11).

Add that to the contributions in net by the team’s two new goaltenders, and it looks like Brian MacLellan’s offseason and early season moves are paying off so far.