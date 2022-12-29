Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Senators Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- An unlikely moment could be a turning point in the season for the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup with the Ottawa Senators from Peerless, Vogs, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Silver Seven Sens for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday’s shutout win over the Rangers from RMNB.
- Notes from yesterday’s practice, including more injury updates. [Coach Laviolette, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again)]
- Nicklas Backstrom entered the league’s COVID protocol yesterday, but it is not expected to be a setback in his recovery process. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Capitals loaned forward Beck Malenstyn to Hershey yesterday afternoon. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Washington came out strong against the Rangers on Tuesday, but they still have to fill the hole John Carlson has left in the lineup. [WaPo ($)]
- With their recent upswing, the Caps made quite the jump in the NHL’s latest power rankings. [NHL]
- Hunter Shepard recorded his first shutout of the season yesterday with a 1-0 Hershey Bears win over the Providence Bruins. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 41st birthday to Jakub Cutta and 34th birthday to Sean Collins!
