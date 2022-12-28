Wednesday Caps Clips: New York State of Mind

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s blanking of the Blueshirts from us, Vogs, Caps video (Eller, Kuemper, recap), NHL, AP, Rangers (ish?), WaPo, NBCSW, The Athletic ($), Newsday ($), WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S&S, and BSB.
- That shutout by Darcy Kuemper is just another reminder that the Caps’ goaltending has been straight fire of late. [NBCSW]
- Having served plenty of nights on healthy scratch duty, Matt Irwin has gotten the chance for more playing time of late and is embracing his increased role. [WHN]
- John Carlson has been placed on IR, and according to Coach Laviolette, is out “long term”. Cool cool cool. [TSN]
- With Carlson out for who knows how long, the Caps have sent up a flare for reinforcements, bringing Lucas Johansen up from Hershey. [Caps]
- The chase for 800 and beyond by Alex Ovechkin has been one of the highlights of 2022 for sure. [WTOP, The Athletic ($)]
- Breaking down how the power play has had to adjust with so many key offensive weapons out with injury. [RMNB]
- Ranking the first-overall picks of the last 20 years. [THW]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Doug Patey, happy 46th to Benoit Gratton, and happy 40th to Curtis Glencross!
Loading comments...