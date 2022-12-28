 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: New York State of Mind

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps make a statement with a big shutout win over the Rangers,

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s blanking of the Blueshirts from us, Vogs, Caps video (Eller, Kuemper, recap), NHL, AP, Rangers (ish?), WaPo, NBCSW, The Athletic ($), Newsday ($), WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S&S, and BSB.
  • That shutout by Darcy Kuemper is just another reminder that the Caps’ goaltending has been straight fire of late. [NBCSW]
  • Having served plenty of nights on healthy scratch duty, Matt Irwin has gotten the chance for more playing time of late and is embracing his increased role. [WHN]
  • John Carlson has been placed on IR, and according to Coach Laviolette, is out “long term”. Cool cool cool. [TSN]
  • With Carlson out for who knows how long, the Caps have sent up a flare for reinforcements, bringing Lucas Johansen up from Hershey. [Caps]
  • The chase for 800 and beyond by Alex Ovechkin has been one of the highlights of 2022 for sure. [WTOP, The Athletic ($)]
  • Breaking down how the power play has had to adjust with so many key offensive weapons out with injury. [RMNB]
  • Ranking the first-overall picks of the last 20 years. [THW]
  • Finally, happy 66th birthday to Doug Patey, happy 46th to Benoit Gratton, and happy 40th to Curtis Glencross!

