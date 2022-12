10 - Number of wins earned by both Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren this season, making the Caps the only team in the league to have two goalies with 10+ wins on the year. Kuemper joined Lindgren in that 10-win club with his shutout victory last night, his third of the season - tied for the most shutouts in the league.

Together, Kuemper and Lindgren have turned aside 1015 of the 1107 shots they’ve faced for an impressive combined save percentage of .917.