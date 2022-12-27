Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Rangers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- It’s been quite the ride watching Ovechkin’s chase for 802 - and with that milestone, only Gretzky’s mark awaits... but it may take some time. [Rink]
- Looking ahead to the Caps’ final three games of 2022 in our latest snapshots. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s visit to the Rangers from Vogs, AP, FLM, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and swing on by our SB Nation pals over at Blueshirt Banter for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Caps and Rangers have followed similar trajectories, including a recent hot stretch, this season. [NY Post]
- John Carlson remains out of the lineup indefinitely after getting hit with a puck last week - and in his absence, it’ll be up to Erik Gustafsson to take on a larger role. [WHN]
- Since signing with the Caps early in the season, Sonny Milano has been playing like a man on a mission. [S&S]
- Handing out some rankings of power up to the holiday break. [NoVa Caps]
- Caps’ prospect Ryan Chesley and Team USA got the World Juniors off to a strong start with a win over Latvia on Day 1 of the tournament. [IIHF]
