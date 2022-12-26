Monday Caps Clips: Setting Sights on Gretzky

Your savory breakfast links:
- After another stellar week, including a historic two-goal game against the Jets, Alex Ovechkin was named the NHL’s first star of the week for a second-straight time. [NHL, Caps, NBCSW]
- Now that Gordie Howe’s goal total is in the rearview mirror, there is just one target remaining - and a little time to breathe. [NBCSW, NHL, WashTimes]
- Once upon a time, the mere idea of someone trying to catch Wayne Gretzky was laughable, and it was seen as one of the Great One’s unbreakable records. [WaPo]
- Breaking down the who, what, where, when and why of Ovechkin’s 802 goals. [The Score]
- John Carlson has thankfully been released from the hospital but remains out of the lineup indefinitely after taking a puck to the face Thursday night. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- Y’all... the Caps are good now. Seriously. [Rink, RMNB, NoVa Caps]
- Part of the secret behind this end-of-year surge? Charlie Lindgren, who has been absolutely lights out in December. [WaPo]
- A few more leftovers from the final win before the holiday break - an eventful one to be sure. [RMNB, S&S]
- The newest additions to the Caps lineup are loving being on a team with Ovechkin. [WHN]
- Breaking down the best and worst of the second-to-last week of 2022. [Yahoo]
- Finally, happy 33rd birthday to Tomas Kundratek, and happy 35th to Oskar Osala!
