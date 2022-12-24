 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips: Howe Sweet It Is

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Second all-time.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Winnipeg Jets v Washington Capitals Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The man who has had the best view of - and a helping hand in - so many of those goals writes about 802. [NHL]
  • This was a supremely cool moment and classy gesture by the Jets:
  • And then there was this:
  • Scary, scary moment in last night’s game as John Carlson took a shot to the face. He was later taken to the hospital for “precautionary evaluation”. Get well soon, Johnny. [Sportsnet]
  • Sending love and thanks to the hard-working men and women who bring us the Caps games night after night. [Peerless]
  • The World Juniors are just around the corner, and all but two of the NHL teams have at least one representative - so here’s who to watch for each of the 30 teams. [The Score]
  • Rankings of power, where the Caps are moving on up... maybe not as fast as they deserve, but whatever. [ESPN]
  • A few leftovers from Thursday night’s OT win over the Senators. [RMNB]
  • Alright, fine, let’s “celebrate” Festivus. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, some holiday cheer from the Caps in the form of a delightful little guessing game:

Loading comments...