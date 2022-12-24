Saturday Caps Clips: Howe Sweet It Is

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s historic win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Strome, Lindgren, recap), Jets, NHL, AP, NBCSW, Winnipeg Free Press, Winnipeg Sun, WHN, NoVa Caps and RMNB.
- And there it is: 801 and 802. [Caps, Caps video, NHL (and again), WaPo, NBCSW (and again), WashTimes, Athletic ($), AP, ESPN, The Score, Yahoo, USA Today, NYT]
- The man who has had the best view of - and a helping hand in - so many of those goals writes about 802. [NHL]
- This was a supremely cool moment and classy gesture by the Jets:
- And then there was this:
brb sobbing pic.twitter.com/139scnO5Fi— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 24, 2022
- Scary, scary moment in last night’s game as John Carlson took a shot to the face. He was later taken to the hospital for “precautionary evaluation”. Get well soon, Johnny. [Sportsnet]
- Sending love and thanks to the hard-working men and women who bring us the Caps games night after night. [Peerless]
- The World Juniors are just around the corner, and all but two of the NHL teams have at least one representative - so here’s who to watch for each of the 30 teams. [The Score]
- Rankings of power, where the Caps are moving on up... maybe not as fast as they deserve, but whatever. [ESPN]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s OT win over the Senators. [RMNB]
- Alright, fine, let’s “celebrate” Festivus. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, some holiday cheer from the Caps in the form of a delightful little guessing game:
Happy Holidays to #ALLCAPS fans near and far!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2022
Please enjoy a festive-themed version of "What's in the Box?" for this year's Holiday Card pic.twitter.com/2hFtCWZQE7
