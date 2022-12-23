 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Jojo-T; Caps vs. Jets Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps get their second-straight OT victory, the Jets are in town for a pre-Christmas Friday night, and more.

By Becca H
Winnipeg Jets v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Thanks to a stellar run of late, the Caps have cracked this week’s Super 16. [NHL]
  • Darcy Kuemper is back, but thanks to some awesome work by backup Charlie Lindgren, the Caps did not - and don’t - have to rush him into full-time action. [S&S]
  • How good have the Caps’ blueliners been over the past month?? [NBCSW]
  • The reacquisition of Marcus Johansson at last year’s deadline (and the new deal that followed) raised some eyebrows... but he’s proven to be a key part of the lineup. [NBCSW]
  • As always seems to be the case for the Caps these days, there is good and bad news in the latest injury update. [WHN]
  • Previews of tonight’s holly jolly joust with the Jets from NBCSW and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Arctic Ice Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • Last weekend, Erik Gustafsson became just the third Caps’ blueliner to notch a hat trick. Now look back at the other two to make up this elite DC club. [NoVa Caps]
  • Making some holiday wishes for each of DC’s sports teams. [WashTimes]
  • Finally, happy 39th birthday to Chris Conner, happy 40th to Shaone Morrisonn, and happy 36th to T.J. Oshie!

