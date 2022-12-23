Friday Caps Clips: Jojo-T; Caps vs. Jets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Kuznetsov, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Ottawa Sun, RDS, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S&S, and Silver Seven Sens.
- Another night, another historic moment for Alex Ovechkin. Ho hum. [ESPN]
The most shots in NHL history title belongs to Alex Ovechkin!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/qja9oC5RY8— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2022
- Thanks to a stellar run of late, the Caps have cracked this week’s Super 16. [NHL]
- Darcy Kuemper is back, but thanks to some awesome work by backup Charlie Lindgren, the Caps did not - and don’t - have to rush him into full-time action. [S&S]
- How good have the Caps’ blueliners been over the past month?? [NBCSW]
- The reacquisition of Marcus Johansson at last year’s deadline (and the new deal that followed) raised some eyebrows... but he’s proven to be a key part of the lineup. [NBCSW]
- As always seems to be the case for the Caps these days, there is good and bad news in the latest injury update. [WHN]
- Previews of tonight’s holly jolly joust with the Jets from NBCSW and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Arctic Ice Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Last weekend, Erik Gustafsson became just the third Caps’ blueliner to notch a hat trick. Now look back at the other two to make up this elite DC club. [NoVa Caps]
- Making some holiday wishes for each of DC’s sports teams. [WashTimes]
- Finally, happy 39th birthday to Chris Conner, happy 40th to Shaone Morrisonn, and happy 36th to T.J. Oshie!
