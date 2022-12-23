The Noon Number: Shooting Gallery

4 - Number of games in which the Capitals have put at least 40 shots on their opponent’s net in the month of December (11 games played total), the most of any team in the league over that span. Last night’s OT win was the fourth 40+ shot game for the Caps, with the 2-1 loss to Dallas last week the only loss of the three.

Since the start of the month, the Caps have a shots-per-game rate of 35.4, which ranks second only to the Bruins (36.5).

Unsurprisingly, the team is led by Alex Ovechkin’s 52 shots, which is not only the second-highest shot total in the league behind David Pastrnak (53) but also moved him past Ray Bourque for the all-time shot leader last night: