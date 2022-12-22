 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Senators Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Sens face off in Ottawa, some positive injury news, reliving Ovi’s first NHL goal and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

  • Darcy Kuemper provided some information on his injury and rest assured, he is ready to play. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • As Alex Ovechkin sits on the verge of another goal milestone, take a look back at the first goal he ever scored. [WaPo ($)]
  • Evaluating Washington’s forward line combinations through the first 34 games of the season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Tarik El-Bashir’s latest mailbag includes thoughts on both Laviolette and Strome’s futures in DC. [Athletic ($)]
  • The Hershey Bears became the first AHL team to 20 wins last night with a 4-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
  • Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren are friends off the ice, and so are their dogs. [WHN]
  • The Capitals have plenty of on-ice goals, but players have off-ice ones too. [Caps]

