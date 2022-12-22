Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Senators Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators from Peerless, Vogs, AP, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Silver Seven Sens for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, including some positive (!) injury news. [Caps video (Caps 365, Coach Laviolette, Kuemper), WHN (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again), S+S]
- It truly is a beautiful sight:
good morning to tom wilson in a normal practice jersey pic.twitter.com/LuvO1a9A0r— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 21, 2022
- Darcy Kuemper provided some information on his injury and rest assured, he is ready to play. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- As Alex Ovechkin sits on the verge of another goal milestone, take a look back at the first goal he ever scored. [WaPo ($)]
- Evaluating Washington’s forward line combinations through the first 34 games of the season. [NoVa Caps]
- Tarik El-Bashir’s latest mailbag includes thoughts on both Laviolette and Strome’s futures in DC. [Athletic ($)]
- The Hershey Bears became the first AHL team to 20 wins last night with a 4-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
- Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren are friends off the ice, and so are their dogs. [WHN]
- The Capitals have plenty of on-ice goals, but players have off-ice ones too. [Caps]
