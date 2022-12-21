Wednesday Caps Clips: Leaders and Legacies

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps have been hot of late, and it’s mostly thanks to a number of veterans and unexpected heroes stepping up. [Rink]
- One veteran missing from the festivities over the last game and a half is T.J. Oshie, whose absence is definitely felt. [WHN]
- As he continues his chase for Howe and Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin’s legacy isn’t just in the phenomenal offensive ability - it’s in his impact on his team and community, as well. [NHL]
- The Caps continue to trend up, which is always better than the alternative. [NoVa Caps]
- A few leftovers from Monday night’s OT win. [S&S]
- Scoring is up in the NHL, which is resulting in some pretty incredible stats by some of the league’s superstars (including the Caps’ own captain, of course). [CBC]
- Finally, happy 44th birthday to Petr Sykora!
