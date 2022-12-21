 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Leaders and Legacies

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Celebrating the veterans who have stepped up to fuel the Caps’ recent hot run, reflecting on Ovechkin’s legacy with the franchise he’s grown up in and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: DEC 19 Red Wings at Capitals Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Caps have been hot of late, and it’s mostly thanks to a number of veterans and unexpected heroes stepping up. [Rink]
  • One veteran missing from the festivities over the last game and a half is T.J. Oshie, whose absence is definitely felt. [WHN]
  • As he continues his chase for Howe and Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin’s legacy isn’t just in the phenomenal offensive ability - it’s in his impact on his team and community, as well. [NHL]
  • The Caps continue to trend up, which is always better than the alternative. [NoVa Caps]
  • A few leftovers from Monday night’s OT win. [S&S]
  • Scoring is up in the NHL, which is resulting in some pretty incredible stats by some of the league’s superstars (including the Caps’ own captain, of course). [CBC]
  • Finally, happy 44th birthday to Petr Sykora!

Loading comments...