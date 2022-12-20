Tuesday Caps Clips: Nic of Time

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking at what the week ahead of the Christmas break will hold for the Caps. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Eller, Dowd, Gustafsson, recap), Wings, NHL, Athletic ($), AP, Reuters, WaPo, NBCSW, Freep, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, Caps Outsider, and WIIM.
- Alex Ovechkin has been red-hot, but on nights when he cools down a bit, the Caps have been able to get offense from all over the roster. [NBCSW]
- So what was up with that super-weird, super-long delay after Dowd’s second goal for which we received no explanation whatsoever during the game? [WHN]
- SnowMites. On. Ice. [NHL]
- Congratulations to Alex Ovechkin, who followed in teammate Charlie Lindgren’s footsteps by taking home the NHL’s first star of the week honors! [Caps, NHL]
- As expected, the Metropolitan Division has turned into a tough, multi-team cluster with six teams in the mix - and at least one good team will likely miss the playoffs. [Sportsnet]
- Darcy Kuemper is all healed up and has been activated from the IR, sending Hunter Shepard and Zach Fucale back to Hershey. [Caps, NBCSW]
- Also Hershey-bound is Lucas Johansen, who has been loaned back to the Bears. [Caps]
- The Caps pulled off a win last night, but it does seem like T.J. Oshie’s presence or absence in the lineup has impacted the team’s nightly outcomes. [NoVa Caps]
- Oshie’s health will also likely determine what the team does whenever Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are ready to return to the lineup. [WHN]
- With Alex Ovechkin just two goals shy of topping Gordie Howe’s goal record, the Detroit media would like to remind you that he likely won’t get near Howe’s “REAL” record. [Freep]
- When Lionel Messi finally took home his World Cup championship this weekend, Messi’s fan, Alex Ovechkin, was thrilled - and there are parallels between their two careers. [AP]
- Happy 32nd birthday to Alexander Urbom, and happy 72nd to Bill Clement!
- Finally, may your day be filled with unexpected but wonderful surprises:
