The Noon Number: Heat Wave

21 - Number of points earned by the Capitals over the last month, tied with the Hurricanes for the most in the league over that span.

The Caps have put together a 10-3-1 record dating back to November 21. Their 10 wins and eight regulation wins are tied for the top spot, the former with Minnesota and Winnipeg and the latter with Minnesota and Toronto, and their points percentage of .750 is tied for fourth-highest.

They’ve scored 49 goals in this 14-game run - tied for fifth-highest goal total, with a third-best five-on-five xGF% of 55.09 - and their 2.29 goals-against per game rate is third-best overall.