The Noon Number: Two for Team

0 - Number of times the Capitals have won when scoring two or fewer goals in a game, something they’ve done 13 times this season - tied with the Flyers for the second-most (only Anaheim has more games with 14). The Caps are one of 11 teams to not have a win with fewer than three goals, but one of just three who have had 10 or more chances and still gone winless.

It’s not hugely surprising for teams to have a worse record when goal production drops. The “most successful” team at that this season, simply by win percentage, is New Jersey with a record of 2-3-0 (.400), and only three teams have as many as three wins in those scenarios.

What is troubling, however, is how often the Caps are putting themselves in these low-scoring scenarios. Goal-scoring is up, and as they’ve found time and time again, no lead is safe - especially the infamous two-goal lead.