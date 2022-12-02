Friday Caps Clips: Boy Oh Buoy...

Your savory breakfast links:
- Talking Ovechkin milestones and playoff chances in the latest episode of JRR. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted late-night musings on last night’s OT loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Seattle Times, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- It was all T.J. Oshie, all the time, as the local boy spoke to the media about his first game in Seattle. [Caps video (Oshie, Rinkside Update)]
- Here’s some good news: Dmitry Orlov has joined the team on the road and was a full participant in yesterday’s morning skate. [WaPo]
- It’s wild to think about it but November is officially in the books. So what have we learned about the Caps as we flip the calendar to the final month of the year? [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 42nd birthday to Joel Ward!
Loading comments...