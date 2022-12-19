The Noon Number: D-Lightful

19 - Number of goals scored by Capitals’ defensemen this season, third-most in the NHL behind only Florida (21) and the Islanders (23), with that total getting a significant bump after Erik Gustafsson’s totally expected and not-at-all-surprising hat trick on Saturday night (plus another Trevor van Riemsdyk tally).

Gustafsson and TvR’s combined four-goal output against the Leafs on Saturday also marked the first time in almost four years that the team has had at least four goals from blueliners in a single game; the last time was back on January 20, 2019, when goals from John Carlson (2), Dmitry Orlov, Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik helped down the Blackhawks in Chicago.

