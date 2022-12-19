Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Red Wings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s rumble with the Red Wings from Vogs, AP, NBCSW, Peerless and NoVa Caps, and swing over to our SB Nation partners over at Winging it in Motown for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Alex Ovechkin needs one to tie, two to pass Gordie Howe - and he has the whole Howe family rooting for him as he looks to take this next leap up the ladder. [NHL]
- The Caps’ season got off to a rocky start, but despite being stuck in a loop of endless injuries, they’re starting to put the pieces together. [WashTimes]
- Some of the credit for that goes to Charlie Lindgren, who has been stellar and seems to have found a home for himself (and his fabulous mustache) here in DC. [WHN]
- Since arriving in Hershey, Connor McMichael has been finding plenty of success - and his offense - for the Bears. [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Saturday’s big win over the Leafs. [RMNB]
- Good (?) news on T.J. Oshie, as he got the ol’ “day-to-day” tag assigned to him after leaving Saturday night’s game with an injury. Fingers crossed, everybody. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- Taking a look back at the week that was for the Caps. [Peerless]
- Finally, happy 49th birthday to Andreas Salomonsson, and happy 52nd to Robert Lang!
