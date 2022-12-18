Sunday Caps Clips: The Gus Is Loose

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals win over the Toronto Maple Leafs from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), Athletic ($), NHL, AP, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Gustafsson, Lindgren, van Riemsdyk, Milano), Sportsnet, WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again), S+S, and SB Nation pals Pension Plan Puppets.
- Notes from yesterday’s morning skate, including an excellent injury update. [Vogs, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- A happy Saturday sight:
good morning to nicklas backstrom in a normal practice jersey pic.twitter.com/DaW5pecPai— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 17, 2022
- The Caps made a roster move yesterday, recalling goalie Zach Fucale from Hershey. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The roster move was because of an injury to Hunter Shepard, one of two injuries the Caps announced before last night’s game. [WHN, RMNB]
- Clay Stevenson and Mike Sgarbossa led the Hershey Bears to a 2-1 OT win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last night. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 50th birthday to Jeff Nelson, 77th birthday to Jean Pronovost, 71st birthday to Bernie Wolfe, and a big happy birthday to Charlie Lindgren, who turns 29 today!
