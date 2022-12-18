 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips: The Gus Is Loose

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: A Gustafsson hatty fuels a Washington win, both good and bad injury updates and more.

By Alex Ervin
  • The Caps made a roster move yesterday, recalling goalie Zach Fucale from Hershey. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • The roster move was because of an injury to Hunter Shepard, one of two injuries the Caps announced before last night’s game. [WHN, RMNB]
  • Clay Stevenson and Mike Sgarbossa led the Hershey Bears to a 2-1 OT win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last night. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 50th birthday to Jeff Nelson, 77th birthday to Jean Pronovost, 71st birthday to Bernie Wolfe, and a big happy birthday to Charlie Lindgren, who turns 29 today!

