Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Leafs Game Day

- Previews of tonight’s tussle with the Leafs from Vogs, AP, FLM, Toronto Star, Peerless, NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Pension Plan Puppets for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Alex Ovechkin remains two goals shy of moving into second all time... and in his way is old friend (?) Ilya Samsonov. Light ‘im up, Ovi. [NHL, National Post]
- Peter Laviolette had all kinds of injury updates from yesterday’s optional skate, where a mixture of healthy and wounded bodies took to the ice. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- The NHL continues to completely misread every room they enter. 84 games?? [ESPN]
- Ovechkin has something in common with some of DC’s other great all-time athletes: unrivaled perseverance. [The Athletic ($)]
- Rankings of power, plus each team’s biggest game remaining in December. [ESPN]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s loss to the Stars, who were determined not to let Ovechkin make another historic step against them. [S&S, RMNB, WHN]
- Looking at potential trade targets at this year’s deadline. [ESPN]
- The boys were festooned in holiday gear as they made their long-awaited return, after three years away, to a local hospital. [NHL]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Craig Berube, and happy 64th to Dave Poulin!
