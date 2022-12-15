The Noon Number: Stingy D

2.27 - The Capitals’ goals-against per game rate over the last 11 games, dating back to November 23. That’s the fourth-lowest rate among all teams, en route to the team’s 8-2-1 record, over that span.

In those last 11 games, the Caps have given up just 25 goals; they’ve ceded three or more goals in only four of those 11 games (which account for all three of their losses). On the flip side, they’ve scored at least three goals eight times (the three exceptions, again, occurring in the losses) for a goals-for rate of 3.55.