Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Stars Game Day

- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars from Peerless, Vogs, AP, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Defending Big D for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s Ovi masterclass in Chicago from RMNB and WHN (and again).
- Ovechkin’s first NHL roommate and “North American older brother” reflects on watching his career from afar. [WaPo ($)]
- Ovi’s greatness is undeniable. [WHN]
- Once again, Ovechkin showed us that no one plays hockey like him. [WaPo ($)]
- Evaluating the rest of Washington’s schedule this season. [NoVa Caps]
- In his latest NHL mailbag, Dan Rosen discusses the Caps’ playoff chances at this point in the season. [NHL]
- Looking ahead to this weekend, Ilya Samsonov appears to be Saturday’s starter for the Leafs in DC. [WHN]
- The Capitals launched their Baby Caps Fan Club yesterday, and it’s just as cute as the name suggests. [Caps]
- Finally, happy 38th birthday to Kyle Wilson!
