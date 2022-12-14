The Noon Number: Ludicrous Speed

162 - Number of games needed for Alex Ovechkin to get from his 700th goal to his 800th, the fewest of any of the three members of the 800 club.
Wayne Gretzky scored #700 on January 3, 1991, and played 231 games before scoring #800 on March 20, 1994. Gordie Howe played in 256 games after scoring his 700th on Dec. 4, 1968, picking up #800 almost 11 years later on Feb. 29, 1980.
Ovechkin averaged 0.62 goals-per-game from 700 to 800, compared to 0.44 for Gretzky and 0.39 for Howe.
# of Games to each Alex Ovechkin milestone goal— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 14, 2022
0-100 167
100-200 130
200-300 178
300-400 162
400-500 168
500-600 190
600-700 155
700-800 162 pic.twitter.com/7ysMmxzYUv
