 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: GR800

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ever the showman, Alex Ovechkin gets to 800 with a flourish as the Caps down the ‘Hawks.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Many more thoughts, notes, and stats on #800 for #8. [Caps, NHL (and again), Athletic, ESPN, NBCSC]
  • This video, interactive timeline and tale of Ovechkin’s career leading to 800 is really something. [ESPN]
  • More on the path to 800. [NHL, NBCSW]
  • A little Bud Light shower never hurt anyone!
  • what even
  • The grandson of one NHL legend and the teammate of another, Anthony Mantha connects Alex Ovechkin and the late, great Gordie Howe. [NHL]
  • A lot of great goalies in this group. [@PR_NHL]
  • Do you have a spare 15ish minutes? Get comfy and watch this thrilling highlight reel of every single one of Ovechkin’s 800 goals, courtesy of the Caps. Incredible. [Caps video]
  • Dylan Strome was one of a trio of Caps facing a former team last night - but he’s pretty happy to be on the DC side now. [Chicago Tribune]
  • Checking in on some of the Caps’ NCAA prospects. [NoVa Caps]
  • Despite a rocky start to the season, the Caps have their eye on a playoff spot. So what will it take to make the postseason, points-wise? [S&S]
  • Happy 56th birthday to Bill Ranford, and happy 61st to Peter Sundstrom!
  • Finally... insert happy sigh here.

Loading comments...