Wednesday Caps Clips: GR800

Your savory breakfast links:
- 800. Just... wow. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s historic win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Ovi’s hat trick, recap), Blackhawks, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Tribune, Sun-Times, NBCSC, WHN, RMNB, NoVa Caps, S&S, and Second City Hockey.
- The moment:
#Gr800 with @JohnWaltonPxP on the call just hits different. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/AnnVF1zRYD— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022
- Many more thoughts, notes, and stats on #800 for #8. [Caps, NHL (and again), Athletic, ESPN, NBCSC]
- This video, interactive timeline and tale of Ovechkin’s career leading to 800 is really something. [ESPN]
- More on the path to 800. [NHL, NBCSW]
- A little Bud Light shower never hurt anyone!
THE VIBES ARE #GR8, BABES pic.twitter.com/RfN3hDYOAe— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022
- what even
# of Games to each Alex Ovechkin milestone goal— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 14, 2022
0-100 167
100-200 130
200-300 178
300-400 162
400-500 168
500-600 190
600-700 155
700-800 162 pic.twitter.com/7ysMmxzYUv
- The grandson of one NHL legend and the teammate of another, Anthony Mantha connects Alex Ovechkin and the late, great Gordie Howe. [NHL]
- A lot of great goalies in this group. [@PR_NHL]
- Do you have a spare 15ish minutes? Get comfy and watch this thrilling highlight reel of every single one of Ovechkin’s 800 goals, courtesy of the Caps. Incredible. [Caps video]
- Dylan Strome was one of a trio of Caps facing a former team last night - but he’s pretty happy to be on the DC side now. [Chicago Tribune]
- Checking in on some of the Caps’ NCAA prospects. [NoVa Caps]
- Despite a rocky start to the season, the Caps have their eye on a playoff spot. So what will it take to make the postseason, points-wise? [S&S]
- Happy 56th birthday to Bill Ranford, and happy 61st to Peter Sundstrom!
- Finally... insert happy sigh here.
#Gr800 pic.twitter.com/N7dT1bi0mr— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022
