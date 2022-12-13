The Noon Number: Special Sauce

6 - Number of consecutive games with at least one power-play goal for the Capitals, their longest streak since the 2012-13 season. That’s tied for the fourth-longest streak of any team this season; Boston and Tampa are tied atop the group with matching 10-game streaks, both of which ended about a week ago.

The franchise’s longest streak of the post-lockout era is 10 games, which they accomplished in March/April of 2006. During that streak, they scored a total of 12 goals (including seven in five games against just the Hurricanes). As for the longest streak in team history overall, you have to go back roughly 30 years to when the 1991-92 Caps went a whopping 15 games - over a month - with at least one power-play goal, racking up 19 total goals with the extra man.

During the current six-game run, the Caps have gotten power-play goals from four different players, with eight different players picking up at least a point. Conor Sheary and T.J. Oshie have both scored twice, with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson each adding a goal as well.

(h/t Caps Today)