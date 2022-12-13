Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Blackhawks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wait, so, are the Washington Capitals.... good?? [Rink]
- Take a look at what the week ahead holds for the Caps, including a lengthy homestand against some tough opponents. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s bout with the Blackhawks from Vogs, Peerless, FLM, and AP, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Second City Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- After spending five seasons with the Blackhawks organization, Erik Gustafsson returns to face Chicago for the first time and is doing so in a big role. [NBC Chicago]
- Congratulations to Charlie Lindgren, who took home the NHL’s first star of the week honors for his studly performance over the last four games! [Caps, NHL]
The locker room showing some love for the NHL's First Star of the Week#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/pcpAiLWMDA— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2022
- With Darcy Kuemper still on the bench, Lindgren stepping up for the team - and vice versa - has been crucial to this recent winning streak. [The Athletic ($)]
- Looking at some recent positive trends for the Caps and how they’re achieving this recent run of wins. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Taking a look at how Dylan Strome has performed over the season’s first 30 games. [NoVa Caps]
- Joining the 800-goal club would mean a lot to Alex Ovechkin... but we all know that’s not where his sights are set. [NHL]
- As he continues his quest, Ovechkin and the Caps has an agreement: that the team will not rebuild, and will remain competitive, while he chases down 99. [ESPN]
- A few leftovers from Sunday night’s win over the Jets. [RMNB]
- The Caps’ recent trip to the Pacific Northwest gave a couple of elder statesmen a long-overdue chance to play in front of their hometowns. [The Athletic ($)]
- This spring, the amazing women of the PWHPA will be back in town to host hockey clinics and play some games as part of the Dream Gap Tour. [Caps, NHL]
- Finally, happy 47th birthday to Bates Battaglia, happy 37th to Andrew Gordon, and happy 53rd birthday to Sergei Fedorov - and raise a glass to the memory of Doug Mohns, who would have been 89 today.
