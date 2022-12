5.61 - Charlie Lindgren’s goals saved above average (GSAA) at all strengths over the last four games, highest of any goaltender over that span. Since taking over for the injured Darcy Kuemper, Lindgren has turned aside 111 of the 117 shots faced - including 25 of 27 high-danger shots - for a save percentage of .949 and an xG of 9.65.

That save percentage jumps up to .959 at even strength, where he’s given up just four goals, and has a top GSAA of 5.05.