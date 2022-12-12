Monday Caps Clips: Winning in Winnipeg

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s win over the Winnipeg Jets from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Jets, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Lindgren, Eller, Kuznetsov), WHN, NBCSW (and again, and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, and S+S, and Toronto Sun.
- The Caps made a few roster moves yesterday, including placing Darcy Kuemper and Alex Alexeyev on IR and making (and returning) a few recalls. [NHL, Caps (and again), WHN (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, S+S]
- Updates from yesterday’s somewhat hectic morning skate in Winnipeg. [WHN (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again)]
- Despite the 6-5 shootout loss, Connor McMichael had one heck of a game for the Hershey Bears yesterday. [Bears, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Speaking of the Bears, they recalled defenseman Martin Has from ECHL South Carolina after the Caps made their call-ups. [NoVa Caps]
Finally, some good vibes to start your Monday:
Caution: NOISES#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/GotttzdANZ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 12, 2022
