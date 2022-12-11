Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Jets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s flight with the Jets from Vogs, Winnipeg Sun, AP, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Arctic Ice Hockey for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Both Dmitry Orlov and Darcy Kuemper came along on the trip to Winnipeg, which is a good sign (but not a guarantee that either will play). [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Friday night’s win over the Kraken. [S&S (and again), RMNB]
- Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended three games for the elbow he threw at Alex Alexeyev in Friday’s game. [NHL, Seattle Times]
- Anthony Mantha for Brock Boeser? Just say no. [RMNB]
- Finally, we don’t talk enough about how delightful Charlie Lindgren is:
CAPS WIN GOT US LIKE: pic.twitter.com/k4NI6q2Dbk— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 10, 2022
