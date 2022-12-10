Saturday Caps Clips: Three in a Row??

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Eller, Johansson, Lindgren, recap), Kraken, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Seattle Times, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S&S, and Davy Jones’ Locker Room.
- Shortly after picking up his first NHL point, Alex Alexeyev left the game after being injured by a high hit (for which Jamie Oleksiak was rightfully ejected). [NBCSW, The Score]
- The Caps have won three in a row for the first time this season, and that little streak has been fueled by special teams success. [NBCSW]
- TOM WILSON SIGHTING. And skating! Plus updates on the many other injured Caps. [WHN (and again), NoVa Caps]
- So that Sonny Milano kid seems to be fitting in pretty well so far, no? [NoVa Caps]
- “Suck it, Kuemps!” lol
it's a chuck love fest tonight#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/X6Uv6ekKyZ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 10, 2022
