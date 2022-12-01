Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Kraken Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Seattle Kraken from Peerless, Vogs, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Davy Jones Locker Room for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s win in Vancouver from The Athletic ($), NBCSW, RMNB, and S+S.
- Coach Laviolette likes the way Sonny Milano is contributing to the lineup so far. [NoVa Caps]
- Connor McMichael is already enjoying the more consistent ice time after getting sent down to Hershey. [WHN]
- Speaking of the Hershey Bears, the team is on a roll and won its fifth-consecutive game last night. [NoVa Caps]
- Forward prospect Alexander Suzdalev continues to light it up in the WHL, and he added two more goals to his season total on Tuesday night. [NoVa Caps]
- Crunching the current numbers on Ovechkin’s chase to 895. [Sportsnet]
- Happy 71st birthday to Rick Bragnolo and happy 34th birthday to Michael Raffl!
Finally, we’re wishing all the best to Kris Letang, who suffered a stroke on Monday. We hope he makes a speedy recovery!
