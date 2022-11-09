Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Penguins Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s marquee matchup against the Pens from Vogs, CP, FLM, Peerless, and feel free to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Pensburgh if you want to check in on the Yinzer side of things.
- Headed to the game tonight? Don’t forget to bring a toy for the team’s toy drive, and get a Darcy Kuemper poster! [Caps]
- After scoring his first two goals of the season in Monday’s win, Evgeny Kuznetsov is hopeful that he and the Caps can keep the momentum going. [NBCSW]
- Nicolas Aube-Kubel made his Caps’ debut Monday night (and already stood out) - and he’s looking for a second chance with his new team. [WaPo]
- A few leftovers from a high octane win over the Oilers. [S&S (and again), RMNB, THW]
- The past week was a mixed bag for the Caps, but there’s good news on the possession stat front. [NoVa Caps]
- More on former Caps’ Aaron Volpatti’s return to DC and the book he’s written about his journey. [Caps]
- Get some behind-the-scenes info on the Caps’ new, delightful post-win locker room tradition. [DC News Now]
- Happy 28th birthday to Zach Sanford!
- Finally, a little dose of cute:
Brightening your day with #OviJr content #CapsDads
