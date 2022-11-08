The Noon Number: Erik the Red

4 - Number of Capitals who have scored three power-play assists in the same game since the start of the Alex Ovechkin era (2005-06), with Erik Gustafsson rounding out this elite group in last night’s win over Edmonton.

Gustafsson was the first to accomplish the feat since Marcus Johansson did so back in 2017 (during his first tour of duty with the Caps). John Carlson did it two years earlier, and Nicklas Backstrom - unsurprisingly - has the most games with three power-play assists over that span, with four under his belt.

(h/t @CapitalsPR)