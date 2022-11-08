 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Caps Clips: Shooting Stars

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps snap their skid in a high-scoring win over the Oilers, Miroshnichenko turns heads in his second game back, Laviolette moves up the win ladder and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Caps have a tough week ahead of them. Check out all the details in our latest Snapshots. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Lindgren, Kuznetsov, Strome, recap), Oilers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Edmonton Sun, WHN, S&S, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and OilersNation.
  • Turns out Alex Ovechkin isn’t the only one who can make history - congrats to Peter Laviolette on moving into sole possession of 8th in coaching wins! [NBCSW]
  • Caps’ 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko definitely put on a show in just his second game back. [WHN]
  • There were injury updates aplenty after yesterday’s morning skate, where Dmitry Orlov joined the ever-expanding list of injured players. Sigh. [Caps, Laviolette]
  • Here’s a positive from the IR: Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson skated for the second time yesterday. Still no gear, but baby steps! [WHN]
  • Rankings of power along with each team’s biggest concern. Guess what the Caps’ biggest concern is? [The Score]
  • His team on a seven-game skid, Ron Hextall did what desperate GMs do and used the media to try and fire up his team... super-fun to see with the Pens headed to DC tomorrow. [Pensburgh]
  • Former Cap Aaron Volpatti was at Medstar yesterday with some first responders as he promotes his new book. [NBCSW]

