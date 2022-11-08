Tuesday Caps Clips: Shooting Stars

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps have a tough week ahead of them. Check out all the details in our latest Snapshots. [Rink]
Recaps and other assorted musings on last night's win
- Turns out Alex Ovechkin isn’t the only one who can make history - congrats to Peter Laviolette on moving into sole possession of 8th in coaching wins! [NBCSW]
- Caps’ 2022 first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko definitely put on a show in just his second game back. [WHN]
- There were injury updates aplenty after yesterday’s morning skate, where Dmitry Orlov joined the ever-expanding list of injured players. Sigh. [Caps, Laviolette]
- Here’s a positive from the IR: Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson skated for the second time yesterday. Still no gear, but baby steps! [WHN]
- Rankings of power along with each team’s biggest concern. Guess what the Caps’ biggest concern is? [The Score]
- His team on a seven-game skid, Ron Hextall did what desperate GMs do and used the media to try and fire up his team... super-fun to see with the Pens headed to DC tomorrow. [Pensburgh]
- Former Cap Aaron Volpatti was at Medstar yesterday with some first responders as he promotes his new book. [NBCSW]
.@aaronvolpatti was in the building today to host local first responders and promote his new book "FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds" during morning skate.— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 7, 2022
Always great to see you, Patti!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/q4Q9jehMHt
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to Keith Jones!
