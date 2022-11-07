Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Oilers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Edmonton Oilers from Peerless, Vogs, NoVa Caps, and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Copper and Blue for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s rough loss to the Coyotes from Vogs, WHN, RMNB, S+S, and Puck Prose.
- A look at the week that was for the Caps. [Peerless]
- Add Dmitry Orlov to the ever-growing list of Capitals injuries. [WaPo ($)]
- Notes from yesterday’s practice, including injury updates and an appearance from the new guy. [WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB]
- Washington’s 2022 first round draft pick Ivan Miroshnichenko played in his first hockey game since receiving clearance after entering remission from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. [Athletic ($), WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Hendrix Lapierre knows he still has work to do when it comes to improving his game. [NoVa Caps]
- After practice yesterday, the Caps hosted their first “Hockey Fights Cancer” skate since the pandemic. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Prospect Henrik Rybinski scored his first career AHL goal in Hershey’s 4-3 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- In Sunday’s 9-7 South Carolina Stingrays win, prospect Bear Hughes scored the first goals of his pro career with a hat trick against the Orlando Solar Bears. [NoVa Caps]
- Goaltending prospects Clay Stevenson and Mitchell Gibson both had great performances this weekend. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 30th birthday to Philippe Maillet!
