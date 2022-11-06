Sunday Caps Clips: Coyote Ugly

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, TvR, Mantha, Milano, recap), Coyotes, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, S&S, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Five for Howling.
- Same problem, different night. [NBCSW, WHN]
- Just unreal.
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Dmitry Orlov (lower body) is questionable to return.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 6, 2022
- As always, the silver lining to the cloud hanging over this team is Alex Ovechkin’s ongoing pursuit of hockey history - more of which was made last night. [Caps video, NHL, ESPN]
- Ovechkin talks about this latest milestone and what it means to have achieved it as a Washington Capital. [ESPN]
- Prior to yesterday’s game, the Caps claimed forward (and Stanley Cup mangler) Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from Toronto. [Caps, NBCSW, PPP]
- At least a small amount of hopefully good injury news from yesterday’s morning skate, where John Carlson took the ice with the team. [WHN]
- Hear from new guy Sonny Milano on his call-up and Caps’ debut ahead of last night’s game. [Caps video]
- Happy 44th birthday to Keith Aucoin, happy 64th to Paul MacKinnon, and happy 65th to Rollie Boutin and Nelson Burton!
- Finally, this is just a super cool gesture by Kuemper:
Soo cool. Thanks for the tribute Darcy Kuemper!@Capitals https://t.co/ccvvKG63Ds— Olaf Kolzig (@OlafKolzig) November 5, 2022
Loading comments...