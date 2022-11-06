 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips: Coyote Ugly

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ugh.

By Becca H
Arizona Coyotes v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • As always, the silver lining to the cloud hanging over this team is Alex Ovechkin’s ongoing pursuit of hockey history - more of which was made last night. [Caps video, NHL, ESPN]
  • Ovechkin talks about this latest milestone and what it means to have achieved it as a Washington Capital. [ESPN]
  • Prior to yesterday’s game, the Caps claimed forward (and Stanley Cup mangler) Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from Toronto. [Caps, NBCSW, PPP]
  • At least a small amount of hopefully good injury news from yesterday’s morning skate, where John Carlson took the ice with the team. [WHN]
  • Hear from new guy Sonny Milano on his call-up and Caps’ debut ahead of last night’s game. [Caps video]
  • Happy 44th birthday to Keith Aucoin, happy 64th to Paul MacKinnon, and happy 65th to Rollie Boutin and Nelson Burton!
  • Finally, this is just a super cool gesture by Kuemper:

