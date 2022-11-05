Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s matchup with the Coyotes from Vogs, Peerless, AP, and FLM, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Five for Howling for the view from behind enemy lines.
- More thoughts on a potential Capitals-Canadiens trade and what pieces are in play for each. [THW]
- The Caps reportedly aren’t quite ready to deal just yet... but at what point does a combo of injuries and inconsistency force their hand? [WHN]
- Speaking of injuries, Beck Malenstyn becomes the latest long-term victim as he underwent surgery to repair a broken finger. Poor kid can’t catch a break. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- On the positive side, Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren continue to stand tall in net for the Caps (and are keeping those rebounds in check). [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- The addition of Sonny Milano to the Caps’ organizational depth is an exciting one. [S&S]
- A few leftovers from Thursday’s loss in Detroit. [RMNB]
- Finally, happy 51st birthday to Sergei Berezin, and happy 59th to Brian Curran!
