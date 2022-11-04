 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Caps Clips: Detroit Rocked City

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps come up short in Motown but Ovechkin ties a Gordie Howe record, injuries are putting the Caps’ depth to the test and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: NOV 03 Capitals at Red Wings Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The slew of injuries plaguing the Caps will show just what kind of organizational depth they’ve got. [Rink]
  • Checking in on some of that depth with a look at the prospect pool through the first month of October. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Fehervary, Kuemper, Ovechkin, recap), Red Wings, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Detroit Free Press, Peerless, WHN, S&S, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and WIIM.
  • The final outcome wasn’t ideal, but it was another cool night of history for Alex Ovechkin as he tied a record held by Mr. Hockey - in the man’s old stomping grounds. [ESPN, Sportsnet]
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov talks about his slow-mo shootout move that is loved by many and hated by those who hate fun and joy. [WHN]
  • Speaking of Kuznetsov, the goals have not come for #92... yet. [RMNB]
  • Handing out some power rankings with a look at how new faces are settling into their new homes. [Sportsnet]
  • October was a bit of an up-and-down start to the season for the Caps... can they bounce back in November? [S&S]
  • The Habs may be sniffing around the injury-laden Caps for a potential trade... but don’t hold your breath for a move, as the Caps want to see what they’ve already got. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 44th birthday to Rick Berry!

Loading comments...