Friday Caps Clips: Detroit Rocked City

Your savory breakfast links:
- The slew of injuries plaguing the Caps will show just what kind of organizational depth they’ve got. [Rink]
- Checking in on some of that depth with a look at the prospect pool through the first month of October. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Fehervary, Kuemper, Ovechkin, recap), Red Wings, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Detroit Free Press, Peerless, WHN, S&S, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and WIIM.
- The final outcome wasn’t ideal, but it was another cool night of history for Alex Ovechkin as he tied a record held by Mr. Hockey - in the man’s old stomping grounds. [ESPN, Sportsnet]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov talks about his slow-mo shootout move that is loved by many and hated by those who hate fun and joy. [WHN]
- Speaking of Kuznetsov, the goals have not come for #92... yet. [RMNB]
- Handing out some power rankings with a look at how new faces are settling into their new homes. [Sportsnet]
- October was a bit of an up-and-down start to the season for the Caps... can they bounce back in November? [S&S]
- The Habs may be sniffing around the injury-laden Caps for a potential trade... but don’t hold your breath for a move, as the Caps want to see what they’ve already got. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 44th birthday to Rick Berry!
