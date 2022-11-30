The Noon Number: GOAT on the Road

12 - Number of active players (besides Alex Ovechkin) who have scored as many goals in their career as Alex Ovechkin has scored on the road.

Last night, Ovechkin set a new NHL record for the most road goals, tying and then passing Wayne Gretzky with #402 and 403 - which also moved his road-goal total into a tie with Phil Kessel’s and John Tavares’ overall goal total (currently T-13th among active players).

There are 1026 active players whose career goal total trails Ovechkin’s road total... and only 103 other players all time have scored as many goals total as Ovechkin has on the road.