Wednesday Caps Clips: Making Hist-Ovi

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Carlson, Strome, Kuemper, Mantha, recap), NHL, CP, WaPo, NBCSW, Vancouver Sun, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Let’s face it, after you read this...
Bruce Boudreau looks to his left at @Tarik_ElBashir, as he asks a question about Ovechkin being one goal away from tying Wayne Gretzky’a record for road goals.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 29, 2022
“Oh… no!” Boudreau groaned. #Canucks #AllCaps
- ...you knew this was happening:
Alex Ovechkin's (@ovi8) second of the game is his 403rd goal on the road — officially passing @WayneGretzky for first all time for most road goals! pic.twitter.com/2Njdbx7uQ7— NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2022
Sorry, Bruce.
- And how about a milestone for the Tiger?
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career helpers for Tiger!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/J1HRR5TJRE— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2022
- The return of T.J. Oshie has led to the creation of a new, feisty and fabulous second line alongside Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov that has been clicking. [WaPo]
- The Caps have been generating plenty of chances of late - but who has been finishing them? [NoVa Caps]
- Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a new minority investor in former eBay exec Jeff Skoll. [WaPo]
- “WAYNE Gretzky??” This team.
"They don't make 'em like you anymore, OV"— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2022
Just another historic night for the #Gr8#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/qtA9bwR4OK
