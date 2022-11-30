 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Making Hist-Ovi

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps ride a solid team effort and a(nother) historic night for #8 to a win in Vancouver, the second line is clicking since Oshie’s return and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: NOV 29 Capitals at Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • ...you knew this was happening:

Sorry, Bruce.

  • And how about a milestone for the Tiger?
  • The return of T.J. Oshie has led to the creation of a new, feisty and fabulous second line alongside Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov that has been clicking. [WaPo]
  • The Caps have been generating plenty of chances of late - but who has been finishing them? [NoVa Caps]
  • Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a new minority investor in former eBay exec Jeff Skoll. [WaPo]
  • WAYNE Gretzky??” This team.

Loading comments...