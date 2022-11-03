The Noon Number: Evgeny Day Now...

1.1 - Evgeny Kuznetsov’s points-per-game rate against tonight’s opponent, the Detroit Red Wings, over the course of his career. Kuznetsov has faced Detroit 17 times since making his NHL debut back in 2014-15, and scored 18 points (5 goals, 13 assists) over that span.

That’s his fourth-best points-per-game rate against any team in the NHL, behind his totals against Vegas (3-7-10, 8 GP, 1.3 pts/gm), Vancouver (10-14-24, 16 GP, 1.5 pts/gm), and Colorado (7-13-20, 12 GP, 1.7 pts/gm) - and it’s his top mark against any Eastern Conference foe.

Kuznetsov could use a little scoring boost tonight, as he’s only picked up one point - an assist - in his last five games.