Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Red Wings Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps head to Motor City, injuries are piling up, thoughts on the new guys and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Some of the new guys are making a huge impact with the team so far. [Rink]
  • A special guest contributor gives his thoughts on Connor McMichael. [Rink]
  • Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings from Peerless, Vogs, AP, and S+S, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Winging It In Motown for coverage from behind enemy lines.
  • A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss to the Golden Knights from Peerless and RMNB.
  • The Capitals recalled a trio of Hershey players yesterday after placing John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, and Beck Malenstyn on IR. [Caps, WaPo ($), Athletic ($), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • An 11-game snapshot of Washington’s goaltending performance so far. [NoVa Caps]
  • Chandler Stephenson reflects on his time with the Caps and his trade to Vegas. [WHN]
  • Prospect Ryan Hofer continued his hot streak yesterday with a hat trick in his WHL game. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Jim McKenzie!

