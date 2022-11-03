Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Red Wings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Some of the new guys are making a huge impact with the team so far. [Rink]
- A special guest contributor gives his thoughts on Connor McMichael. [Rink]
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings from Peerless, Vogs, AP, and S+S, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Winging It In Motown for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss to the Golden Knights from Peerless and RMNB.
- The Capitals recalled a trio of Hershey players yesterday after placing John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, and Beck Malenstyn on IR. [Caps, WaPo ($), Athletic ($), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- An 11-game snapshot of Washington’s goaltending performance so far. [NoVa Caps]
- Chandler Stephenson reflects on his time with the Caps and his trade to Vegas. [WHN]
- Prospect Ryan Hofer continued his hot streak yesterday with a hat trick in his WHL game. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Jim McKenzie!
Loading comments...