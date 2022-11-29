The Noon Number: PK Optional

10 - Number of power-play goals scored by the two teams in the last three Capitals-Canucks games combined, the most productive stretch of games in terms of power play over the last four seasons. The Caps have put up two power-play goals against the Canucks in each of those three games, while the Canucks picked up a single power-play tally in each of the last two games and two in their first of the set last January.

The next-closest recent run in terms of overall power-play productivity was a three-game stretch between the Caps and Bruins back in April of 2021, when the two teams combined for nine goals with the extra man (although that was more heavily skewed toward the Caps, with Washington striking seven times to the Bruins’ two in the three games).