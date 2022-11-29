Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Canucks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Reactions have been mixed to Anthony Mantha’s performance so far - but is he better than people think, and are the negatives in his game somewhat out of his control? [Rink]
- A look at what the week ahead holds for the Western-wandering Caps. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s late-night visit to Vancouver from Vogs, Peerless, AP, FLM, NBCSW, and Vancouver Sun, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Nucks Misconduct for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Caps keep having to chase the game, as slow starts continue to hurt them - especially away from DC. [WaPo]
- The road has been a bad place for the Caps in general this season, a massive shift from their situation last season. [NBCSW]
- Here some promising signs of improvement in the Caps of late... [NoVa Caps]
- ...and here are many, many words on why those positive things don’t matter, and you should probably give up hockey altogether and take up cricket fandom or something. [RMNB]
- Peter Laviolette is keeping his lines in tact from the loss in Newark. [WHN]
- Talking to Micah Blake McCurdy of Hockeyviz fame about the enigma that is John Carlson. [RMNB]
- Finally, happy 73rd birthday to Yvon Labre, and happy 35th to Matt Irwin!
