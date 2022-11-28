The Noon Number: Devils in the Details

64.5 - The Capitals’ even-strength CF in their loss to the Devils on Saturday night. That’s their second-highest CF% of any loss, behind only the 70.7 they registered in their shootout loss to the Blues back on 11/17.

Unlike the Blues game, however, which was at least somewhat a result of score effects (the Blues were up 3-0 before the game was 12 minutes old), the Caps actually had their best possession numbers early on when the score was still close, posting a CF% of almost 74% at even strength in the first period in New Jersey alone.