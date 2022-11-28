Monday Caps Clips: Just Another Manic Monday

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s loss to the Devils from RMNB, NoVa Caps, and S+S.
- Anthony Mantha has been inconsistent in his healthy time with the Caps, so how does he fix it? [WHN]
- Diving into last week’s stats to see how the numbers are trending for Washington. [NoVa Caps]
- Sticking with stats, here’s one number for every active Capital to help explain their season so far. [RMNB]
- Should the Capitals be asking “What if?” as their former young goalies are thriving? (No, but it’s an interesting thought exercise.) [WHN]
- Washington’s injuries continue to emphasize the organization’s lack of depth. [THN]
Finally, whatever this is happened this weekend...
girl what the hell are the caps doing pic.twitter.com/Pcs82O10bL— mol (@molfully) November 28, 2022
