 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips: Just Another Manic Monday

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: thoughts on Ant Man, a few deep statistical dives, goalie hypotheticals and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
  • A few leftovers from Saturday night’s loss to the Devils from RMNB, NoVa Caps, and S+S.
  • Anthony Mantha has been inconsistent in his healthy time with the Caps, so how does he fix it? [WHN]
  • Diving into last week’s stats to see how the numbers are trending for Washington. [NoVa Caps]
  • Sticking with stats, here’s one number for every active Capital to help explain their season so far. [RMNB]
  • Should the Capitals be asking “What if?” as their former young goalies are thriving? (No, but it’s an interesting thought exercise.) [WHN]
  • Washington’s injuries continue to emphasize the organization’s lack of depth. [THN]

Finally, whatever this is happened this weekend...

Loading comments...