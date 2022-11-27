Sunday Caps Clips: Devilish Start

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Devils, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NJ.com, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and All About the Jersey.
- Congrats (I guess) to Lindy Ruff, who earned his 800th career win. Good for him or whatever. [The Score]
- An injury update - of sorts - on Dmitry Orlov, Nicklas Backstrom, and Tom Wilson. [WHN]
- Checking in on the team’s prospect pool and who is worth keeping an eye on as we head toward the final month of the year. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Al Jensen!
