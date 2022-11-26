Saturday Caps Clips: Flames Extinguished; Caps @ Devils Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on yesterday’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Oshie, Kuznetsov, Ovechkin, recap), Flames, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Calgary Sun, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S&S, and FlamesNation.
- After a shaky game against the Flyers, Darcy Kuemper came into yesterday’s game against the Flames with a purpose - and walked away with a shutout victory. [NBCSW]
- This goal. Goodness.
got this one on loop pic.twitter.com/PRRmwDccOS— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 25, 2022
- With two consecutive wins, the Caps have tied their longest “streak” of the season... as they prepare for their season-long road trip, are they ready to turn the corner? [WHN]
- Those two victories align with the return of T.J. Oshie after the forward missed the previous 11 games. Coincidence? Nope. [NoVa Caps]
- Previews of tonight’s joust in Jersey from the Devils, and if you’re looking for Garden State thoughts, head on over to our SB Nation partners at All About the Jersey.
- Alex Ovechkin has now scored goals against 164 different NHL goalies (and counting). For some, giving up a goal to #8 is one of their biggest NHL memories. [The Athletic ($)]
