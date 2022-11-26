 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips: Flames Extinguished; Caps @ Devils Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps put out the visiting Flames on Black Friday, the team’s six-game road trip begins in Newark and more.

By Becca H
  • With two consecutive wins, the Caps have tied their longest “streak” of the season... as they prepare for their season-long road trip, are they ready to turn the corner? [WHN]
  • Those two victories align with the return of T.J. Oshie after the forward missed the previous 11 games. Coincidence? Nope. [NoVa Caps]
  • Alex Ovechkin has now scored goals against 164 different NHL goalies (and counting). For some, giving up a goal to #8 is one of their biggest NHL memories. [The Athletic ($)]

