Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Flames Game Day

Your Turkey Day leftover links:
- Previews of today’s matinee against the visiting Flames from Vogs, the Flames, AP, NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Matchsticks & Gasoline for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Today’s game marks the penultimate stop for the Flames on a lengthy six-game road trip. [Calgary Sun]
- Some (Thanksgiving) leftovers from Wednesday’s OT win over the Flyers. [S&S, RMNB]
- The return of #77 to the lineup was a much-needed spark for the team. [WHN]
- Alex Ovechkin’s overtime goal Wednesday night - his first in almost two years - was just another way in which the Caps’ captain continues to add to his legacy. [Journal de Montreal]
- Despite the win, there’s a lot of chatter, for obvious reasons, about that darn Thanksgiving Rule. Can the Caps be the exception? [WashTimes]
- The Caps are pretty set in goal for now, but if they need to turn to their #3 netminder, Hunter Shepard is making his case to step in. [NoVa Caps]
- Nicolas Aube-Kubel will live in infamy for his hilarious tumble with the Cup the night the Avs won - and now he’s immortalized it in ink with a dented trophy tattoo. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 72nd birthday to Bob Kelly, and happy 31st to Philipp Grubauer!
