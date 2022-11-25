 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Flames Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps get in a Black Friday date with the Flames before hitting the road, Ovechkin adds to his legend, and more.

By Becca H
Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your Turkey Day leftover links:

  • Previews of today’s matinee against the visiting Flames from Vogs, the Flames, AP, NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Matchsticks & Gasoline for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • Today’s game marks the penultimate stop for the Flames on a lengthy six-game road trip. [Calgary Sun]
  • Some (Thanksgiving) leftovers from Wednesday’s OT win over the Flyers. [S&S, RMNB]
  • The return of #77 to the lineup was a much-needed spark for the team. [WHN]
  • Alex Ovechkin’s overtime goal Wednesday night - his first in almost two years - was just another way in which the Caps’ captain continues to add to his legacy. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Despite the win, there’s a lot of chatter, for obvious reasons, about that darn Thanksgiving Rule. Can the Caps be the exception? [WashTimes]
  • The Caps are pretty set in goal for now, but if they need to turn to their #3 netminder, Hunter Shepard is making his case to step in. [NoVa Caps]
  • Nicolas Aube-Kubel will live in infamy for his hilarious tumble with the Cup the night the Avs won - and now he’s immortalized it in ink with a dented trophy tattoo. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 72nd birthday to Bob Kelly, and happy 31st to Philipp Grubauer!

