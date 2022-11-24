Thursday Caps Clips: Turkey Day Triumph

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s OT win over the Philadelphia Flyers from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Athletic ($), Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Kuemper, Milano, Ovechkin, Oshie), WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again), Philadelphia Inquirer, and Broad Street Hockey.
- Conor Sheary was looking for a team that truly valued his play, and he seems to have found that with the Washington Capitals. [WaPo ($)]
- Sonny Milano is already showing up big in important moments for the Caps. [NBCSW]
- A few notes from yesterday’s practice, including an appearance from birthday boy Nicklas Backstrom. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Up in Hershey, Connor McMichael scored his first goal of the AHL season last night in the Bears’ 2-1 win over the Thunderbirds last night. [WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB]
- Prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko is focusing on staying positive and working hard. [NoVa Caps]
- Don’t forget to order your Caps Canine Calendar, which became available yesterday! [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Finally, the return of Oshie to the lineup means, of course, the return of...whatever this is:
OOOOOOSHBAAAAABE!!!!!!!#ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/buetoM4Tbq— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 24, 2022
Happy Thanksgiving, Caps fans! We are so thankful for all of you, and we hope you all have a wonderful day full of good food and great people.
