The Noon Number: Turkeys Done(?)

23.7 - Percentage of playoff teams since 2005-06 that were not in playoff position in the standings at Thanksgiving, per NHL Stats (and excluding three wonky seasons in there). In the 14 seasons included in the sample, only 53 of the 224 playoff teams that were on the outside looking in on Turkey Day ended up making the postseason, or an average of less than two per conference per season. Here’s how the East looks today, one day before we give thanks for... well, other than hockey things this year:

It’s getting late early for the Caps...