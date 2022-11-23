 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Noon Number: Turkeys Done(?)

A look at what digging a hole in the fall might mean in the spring...

By J.P.
NHL: NOV 24 Canadiens at Capitals
Maybe that flag should be white this year...
23.7 - Percentage of playoff teams since 2005-06 that were not in playoff position in the standings at Thanksgiving, per NHL Stats (and excluding three wonky seasons in there). In the 14 seasons included in the sample, only 53 of the 224 playoff teams that were on the outside looking in on Turkey Day ended up making the postseason, or an average of less than two per conference per season. Here’s how the East looks today, one day before we give thanks for... well, other than hockey things this year:

It’s getting late early for the Caps...

